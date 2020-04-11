Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.07.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.21. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,234,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 233.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,480,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838,241 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,948,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,140 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,720,000 after acquiring an additional 80,274 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,265,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,689,000 after acquiring an additional 244,300 shares during the period.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

