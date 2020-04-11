Brokerages Anticipate Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $608.88 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) will post sales of $608.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $544.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $672.80 million. Cimpress posted sales of $661.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year sales of $2.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cimpress.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $4.57. The company had revenue of $820.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.82 million. Cimpress had a return on equity of 12,360.67% and a net margin of 8.99%. Cimpress’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMPR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Cimpress from $130.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth $35,860,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth $8,220,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth $3,773,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cimpress by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,246,000 after buying an additional 191,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Cimpress by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 201,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,287,000 after buying an additional 98,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

CMPR traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.32. 619,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,706. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.89. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimpress (CMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.