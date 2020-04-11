Brokerages Expect Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. BOX reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $183.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.53 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 590.16% and a negative net margin of 20.73%.

BOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.62.

In other BOX news, VP Jeff Mannie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,939,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in BOX by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,383,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,338,000 after acquiring an additional 891,460 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BOX by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,471,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,687,000 after acquiring an additional 789,408 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 5,646.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 661,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 649,581 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BOX by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,354,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,296,000 after acquiring an additional 403,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

BOX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,862,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,079. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. BOX has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $21.19.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Read More: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOX (BOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BOX (NYSE:BOX)

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit