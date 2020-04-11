Brokerages Expect Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. BOX reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $183.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.53 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 590.16% and a negative net margin of 20.73%.

BOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.62.

In other BOX news, VP Jeff Mannie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,939,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in BOX by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,383,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,338,000 after acquiring an additional 891,460 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BOX by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,471,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,687,000 after acquiring an additional 789,408 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 5,646.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 661,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 649,581 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BOX by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,354,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,296,000 after acquiring an additional 403,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

BOX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,862,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,079. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. BOX has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $21.19.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

