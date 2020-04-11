Brokerages Expect Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $308.73 Million

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2020

Brokerages expect that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will post sales of $308.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Coherent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $316.20 million and the lowest is $300.00 million. Coherent reported sales of $372.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherent will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Coherent had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Coherent in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.67.

Shares of Coherent stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.99. 219,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,289. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.44. Coherent has a 12-month low of $78.21 and a 12-month high of $178.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.13 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total value of $75,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,492.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $582,047.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Coherent by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coherent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Coherent by 401.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Coherent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its stake in Coherent by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 150,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherent (COHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit