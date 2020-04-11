Brokerages Expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $594.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will report sales of $594.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $623.40 million and the lowest is $544.70 million. Euronet Worldwide posted sales of $577.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.40 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 26.15%.

EEFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $180.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.11.

In related news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,040.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.13 per share, for a total transaction of $200,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,129.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 538.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 841,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,659,000 after acquiring an additional 710,010 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,524,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,365,000 after purchasing an additional 298,678 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,540,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,781,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EEFT traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.29. 796,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.73. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $171.25.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.