BTIG Research Lowers Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $130.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $168.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.30.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,058,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,186. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 152,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,933,000 after purchasing an additional 42,864 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 284,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 185.6% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 12,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

