BUZZCoin Trading Up 74.7% This Week (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. In the last week, BUZZCoin has traded 74.7% higher against the dollar. BUZZCoin has a market capitalization of $274,862.11 and approximately $2.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About BUZZCoin

BUZZ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 19,999,999,870 coins. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUZZCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

