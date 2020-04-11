CAE (NYSE:CAE) PT Lowered to $19.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CAE has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CAE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CAE from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get CAE alerts:

NYSE CAE traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $13.62. 863,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,303. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.03. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $699.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.60 million. CAE had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 15.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of CAE by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CAE by 796.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of CAE by 302.6% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.