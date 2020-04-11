California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “California Water Service Group is the publicly traded water utility in the United States, providing high- quality utility services to the millions of people in the communities through six subsidiaries: California Water Service (Cal Water), Hawaii Water Ser vice Company, Inc. (Hawaii Water), New Mexico Water Service Company (New Mexico Water), Washington Water Ser vice Company (Washington Water), CWS Utility Services (CWSUS), and HWS Utility Services (HWSUS). Cal Water, Hawaii Water, New Mexico Water, and Washington Water provide regulated water and wastewater utility services, while CWSUS and HWSUS conduct the Company’s non-regulated business, which includes providing billing, water quality testing, and water and wastewater system operations and management services to cities and other companies. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

CWT stock traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.05. 181,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.95. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $57.48.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.09). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 349.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 363.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

