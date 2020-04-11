Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.67.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $120.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.11 and a 200 day moving average of $106.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.87%.

In other news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $2,528,151.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,106,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 15,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,061,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,714,000 after acquiring an additional 110,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,021,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

