Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Target Price to $1.05

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $1.30 to $1.05 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medicinal cannabis company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Harvest Health & Recreation from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Harvest Health & Recreation stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. Harvest Health & Recreation has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45.

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis in the United States. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

