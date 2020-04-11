Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Lowered to $82.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $115.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on COF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.13.

Shares of COF traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.11. 7,632,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,637,647. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.89. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $107.59. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $683,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 211,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 35,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 103,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

