Carry 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $319,602.00 (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Carry token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy. During the last week, Carry has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Carry has a total market capitalization of $6.29 million and approximately $319,602.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00053790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $312.53 or 0.04576666 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00065941 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036777 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014660 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009636 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003338 BTC.

About Carry

Carry is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 5,837,110,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,831,629,670 tokens. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

