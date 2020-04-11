Caspian (CSP) Hits Market Cap of $2.14 Million

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Caspian has a total market cap of $2.14 million and $1.34 million worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Caspian alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.45 or 0.04473424 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00066797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036822 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014550 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009668 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003422 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian is a token. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.