Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) Given $9.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $9.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.37) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Check Cap an industry rank of 29 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Check Cap alerts:

CHEK has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Check Cap in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:CHEK remained flat at $$0.90 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,310 shares. Check Cap has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $2.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Cap will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Check Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Cap (CHEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.