Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Mizuho

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVX. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday. HSBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.15.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.31. The company had a trading volume of 17,021,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,342,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.26. Chevron has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The stock has a market cap of $160.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $2,565,385,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 11,524.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,127 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

