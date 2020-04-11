Citigroup Cuts AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $145.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $225.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $223.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered AvalonBay Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $205.71.

AVB stock traded up $6.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,751,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,920. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $229.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.84.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 30.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5,099.1% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 71,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,544,000 after acquiring an additional 70,266 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 11,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 62.5% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

