Citigroup Lowers Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has $14.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $21.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 9th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.42.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.93%.

In other news, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $100,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,593.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Lucey purchased 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,225.65. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,403.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.