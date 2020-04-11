Citigroup Trims American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Target Price to $24.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMH. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zelman & Associates downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.69. 4,469,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,297,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.09.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie G. Heim bought 3,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.68 per share, with a total value of $74,980.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,400,396 shares of company stock valued at $39,272,298. 27.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

