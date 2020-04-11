Citigroup Trims Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Target Price to $7.50

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $20.00 to $7.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.50 to $9.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Shares of NYSE:BCSF traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.36. 831,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,635. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.97. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $456.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.79.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $54.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 49.55% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Hough acquired 8,009 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $150,088.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,896.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins acquired 14,500 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $248,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,202.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 51,159 shares of company stock valued at $852,600. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCSF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. 34.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

