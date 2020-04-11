Coinlancer Hits 24 Hour Volume of $112.00 (CL)

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, Coinlancer has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Coinlancer has a market cap of $147,392.96 and approximately $112.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinlancer token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coinlancer alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00053754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000725 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $313.75 or 0.04598790 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00065765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036792 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014677 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009621 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Coinlancer Profile

Coinlancer (CL) is a token. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Coinlancer is medium.com/@coinlancer . The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io

Buying and Selling Coinlancer

Coinlancer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinlancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coinlancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinlancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.