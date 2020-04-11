CoinPoker Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8,748.00 (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One CoinPoker token can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Allcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kucoin. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $8,748.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoinPoker has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.24 or 0.02722417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00200827 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00052959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker was first traded on October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 290,544,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,945,306 tokens. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Allcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

