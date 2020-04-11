Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Deutsche Bank

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CMP has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. CL King started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.57.

CMP stock traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.96. The company had a trading volume of 461,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,403. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Compass Minerals International has a 52 week low of $34.39 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

In related news, CFO James D. Standen bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.82 per share, with a total value of $97,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,510. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

