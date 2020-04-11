Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VLRS. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.93.

VLRS traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. 1,010,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,550. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $402.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.12.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 60.90%. The company had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,235,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,296,000 after acquiring an additional 586,048 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the third quarter worth $11,266,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 31,954 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 265,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 51,150 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 746.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 176,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 155,264 shares during the period.

About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

