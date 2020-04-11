Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) PT Lowered to $7.50

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $16.50 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLB. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Core Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $38.80 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Core Laboratories from $45.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLB traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,412,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,104. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $75.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Core Laboratories news, COO Lawrence Bruno bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,733.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,181,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 84,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.