Cryptocean Achieves Market Cap of $874,264.15 (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001981 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit, P2PB2B and Exrates. In the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $874,264.15 and approximately $65,972.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00053754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000725 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.75 or 0.04598790 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00065765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036792 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014677 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009621 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

CRON is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and Coinsbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.