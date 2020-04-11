CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $67.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cfra upgraded CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded CSX from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.22.

CSX stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,150,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,264,116. CSX has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $80.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.16. The stock has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,560,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,414,000 after buying an additional 203,241 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,150,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,227,054,000 after buying an additional 275,470 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 278,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,149,000 after buying an additional 72,910 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

