DAPS Coin Price Down 11.6% Over Last Week (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, DAPS Coin has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One DAPS Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitmart, STEX, txbit.io and Bitbox. DAPS Coin has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $45,923.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00054089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000727 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.26 or 0.04481144 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00066193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036812 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005629 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014547 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009541 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003420 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin (DAPS) is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Bitmart, txbit.io, SWFT and Bitbox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

