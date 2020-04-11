DDKoin (DDK) Market Cap Hits $3.08 Million

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and $16,652.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DDKoin has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for $1.80 or 0.00026176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Simex and DOBI Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.22 or 0.02704451 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00201434 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00052869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00047742 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd

DDKoin Coin Trading

DDKoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and DOBI Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

