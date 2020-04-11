DigitalBits (XDB) Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One DigitalBits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and Bilaxy. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $6.00 million and approximately $325,419.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.01085869 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00056415 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00280997 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000906 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,533,445 tokens. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

