Dragonchain Reaches Market Cap of $5.41 Million (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for about $0.0227 or 0.00000332 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Bancor Network, Kucoin and Allcoin. In the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Dragonchain has a market cap of $5.41 million and $82,217.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.98 or 0.02730151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00200934 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047598 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain launched on August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, Kucoin, Tidex, IDEX, Bancor Network, CoinExchange, Gate.io, LATOKEN and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

