E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

EONGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS EONGY traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 149,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,145. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

