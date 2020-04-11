E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EONGY. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Get E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) alerts:

Shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $9.65. 149,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.75. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.