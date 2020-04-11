EDC Blockchain (EDC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.48 Million

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded down 86% against the dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, DDEX, Bit-Z and LocalTrade. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $12.48 million and approximately $11,273.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033480 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00059161 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,909.86 or 1.00394080 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00066981 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000612 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001496 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, P2PB2B, LocalTrade, DDEX and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

