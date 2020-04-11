Edge Price Tops $0.0143 on Exchanges (DADI)

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, Edge has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Edge has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $1,726.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edge token can now be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Ethfinex, HitBTC and KuCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000725 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.28 or 0.04559748 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00066618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036779 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014566 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009700 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003425 BTC.

About Edge

Edge (DADI) is a token. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,066,094 tokens. Edge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Edge is edge.network/en . The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi

Buying and Selling Edge

Edge can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, KuCoin, Ethfinex, FCoin, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

