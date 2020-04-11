Edgeless Trading Down 16.8% Over Last 7 Days (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeless token can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Livecoin, Tidex and Liqui. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $858,704.63 and approximately $894.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.22 or 0.02704451 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00201434 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00052869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00047742 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeless is medium.com/edgeless

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, ABCC, Liqui, Bittrex, Tidex, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

