Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EMNSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Elementis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of EMNSF stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 27,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,150. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. Elementis has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.28.

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

