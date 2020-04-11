Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $19.50 to $13.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Ellington Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Ellington Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ellington Financial from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Ellington Financial stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,459,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,794. The stock has a market cap of $399.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 48.04, a quick ratio of 48.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $45.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.04 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.30%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 503,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,613,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 227.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 112,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

