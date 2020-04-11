Enigma (ENG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.28 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Enigma token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Binance, Hotbit and HitBTC. Enigma has a market capitalization of $9.28 million and $720,885.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.02 or 0.01090615 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00056274 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00281773 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00001008 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Enigma Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Upbit, ABCC, Mercatox, Tidex, Hotbit, HitBTC, Bittrex, AirSwap, OKEx, Binance, Liqui, Huobi and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

