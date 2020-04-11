Essentia Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, Essentia has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One Essentia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Ethfinex, CoinBene and BitForex. Essentia has a market cap of $202,791.97 and approximately $19,894.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Essentia alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00054089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000727 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.26 or 0.04481144 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00066193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036812 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005629 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014547 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009541 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Essentia Token Profile

Essentia is a token. Its launch date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,941,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Hotbit, CoinBene, IDEX, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.