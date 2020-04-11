Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE ETH traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 262,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,543. The company has a market cap of $248.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.17. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $174.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is 53.85%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 266,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 41,401 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth $606,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,318,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,133,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

