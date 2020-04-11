Evedo (EVED) Price Hits $0.0043 on Top Exchanges

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Evedo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B. During the last week, Evedo has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Evedo has a total market cap of $51,082.77 and approximately $1.18 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00054154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $312.67 or 0.04540827 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00066157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036832 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014542 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009535 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Evedo Token Profile

EVED is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,936,590 tokens. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken

Buying and Selling Evedo

Evedo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

