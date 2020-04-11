Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.18 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) to post sales of $3.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs posted sales of $2.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will report full year sales of $13.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.52 billion to $13.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.35 billion to $14.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Servcs.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target (up from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.75.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,122 shares of company stock worth $12,503,344. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,682,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,547,156. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.71, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

