Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $146.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Fiserv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Fiserv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.43.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.22. 3,830,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,243,439. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

