Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $45.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.82.

Shares of FBHS traded up $3.54 on Wednesday, reaching $50.83. 2,544,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,260. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.64. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $73.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.49%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $6,418,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $94,173,000. AJO LP lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1,056.8% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,148,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,806,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,722,000 after purchasing an additional 960,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 635.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 938,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,316,000 after purchasing an additional 810,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $43,199,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

