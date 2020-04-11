Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Franklin Resources from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.14.

BEN traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,304,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,991,681. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.29. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,964 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $3,118,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. 48.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

