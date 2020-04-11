GAPS (GAP) Trading 15.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. GAPS has a market capitalization of $40.08 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAPS token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.01 or 0.00058260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. Over the last seven days, GAPS has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033314 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,900.16 or 1.00305812 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00063772 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000612 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001497 BTC.

GAPS Token Profile

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main . The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

