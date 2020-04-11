General Motors (NYSE:GM) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank cut shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GM. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.36.

NYSE:GM traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $24.06. The stock had a trading volume of 22,477,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,330,310. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.20. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,514.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 4.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 113,182 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 11.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 781,378 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,286,000 after purchasing an additional 82,542 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.0% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 74,213 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $193,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

