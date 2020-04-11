Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Tuesday.

GLAPF stock remained flat at $$10.49 on Tuesday. Glanbia has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.48.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, the Internet, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

