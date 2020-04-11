Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Receives Buy Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLAPF remained flat at $$10.49 during trading on Tuesday. Glanbia has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48.

Get Glanbia alerts:

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, the Internet, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.