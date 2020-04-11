Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Receives Buy Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2020

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLAPF remained flat at $$10.49 during trading on Tuesday. Glanbia has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, the Internet, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit